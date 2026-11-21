AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Mistakenly Receives Guard Of Honour Meant For Supreme Court Judge In Saharanpur | (Photo Courtesy: X/@ANI)

Lucknow: A major protocol lapse by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Saharanpur on Saturday triggered a stir in the police department after AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was accorded a guard of honour meant for a visiting Supreme Court Judge.

Asaduddin Owaisi Receives Unexpected Ceremonial Salute At Circuit House

Owaisi, who reached Saharanpur for the first time after the announcement of his party's alliance, arrived at the Circuit House around 11.30 am along with his convoy. As he stepped out of his vehicle, policemen deployed there suddenly presented a ceremonial salute, apparently mistaking him for the judge whose arrival was expected at the Circuit House.

Owaisi accepted the salute and subsequently went inside the Circuit House along with Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad.

Confusion Over Visiting Dignitary’s Identity Leads To Major Protocol Lapse

According to reports, the police had made arrangements for a guard of honour for the judge. However, confusion over the identity of the arriving dignitary led the personnel on duty to extend the ceremonial honour to Owaisi instead. The incident caused embarrassment within the police department, with questions being raised over the failure to verify the identity of the person before presenting the salute.

A guard of honour is a formal ceremonial salute rendered by a contingent of police or armed forces to recognise the authority and dignity of the state. It is not an expression of personal popularity or a routine courtesy extended to visiting dignitaries. The honour is governed by established protocol and departmental rules.

MPs and MLAs not entitled

Being an elected representative does not automatically entitle a person to a guard of honour. Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies are not entitled to this ceremonial honour merely by virtue of holding their elected positions. It is extended only to designated constitutional authorities and other dignitaries covered under the applicable protocol.

The Saharanpur police chief, Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal, acknowledged the lapse and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He said the guard of honour was intended for a Supreme Court judge, but the personnel on duty mistakenly accorded it to the MP. Hindustan Times

What is a guard of honour?

A guard of honour is a formal ceremonial salute presented by a specially deployed contingent of uniformed personnel. It symbolises the authority and dignity of the state and is governed by prescribed rules and protocol. It is different from the customary courtesy and respect extended to elected representatives during official interactions.

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