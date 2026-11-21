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The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking to restore an investigation into alleged anti-competitive business practices by Star India and Sony Pictures Networks India in the television broadcasting sector.

As per a report by Business Standard, a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran rejected the regulator's challenge to a 2019 Bombay High Court judgment that had invalidated its investigation orders.

The bench expressed concern that the CCI's special leave petition had remained pending for nearly six years without reaching the admission stage.

The court questioned the regulator's efforts to secure a timely hearing, observing that even notices had not been issued in the matter.

Representing the commission, its counsel submitted that applications seeking an early hearing had been filed in 2020 and 2022.

The counsel added that the matter had been mentioned before the Supreme Court Registry in 2022 and attributed the delay to procedural issues involving listing and allocation before different benches.

However, the court remained unconvinced by the explanation and dismissed the petition.

The legal dispute arose from a complaint by television channel distributor Noida Software Technology Park Limited (NSTPL).

The distributor alleged that Star India and Sony offered preferential pricing and discounts to competing distribution platforms while imposing discriminatory commercial terms on it.

NSTPL, which had interconnection agreements with aggregators distributing channels of both broadcasters, approached the CCI on June 7, 2017, alleging violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, 2002.

The regulator issued orders on July 27 and July 31, 2018, directing its Director General to investigate the alleged discriminatory refusal to deal.

Both broadcasters subsequently challenged the directions before the Bombay High Court, which set aside the investigation orders and consequential proceedings on Oct 16, 2019.

The High Court found that the regulator had failed to establish a prima facie case of an agreement involving refusal to deal that could adversely affect competition.

It also held that the CCI had not adequately examined the statutory factors prescribed under Section 19(3) of the Competition Act before directing the investigation.

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