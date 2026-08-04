CCI Claims 98% Compliance After FDA Re-Inspection Following Licence Suspension | AI

Mumbai: Just over a week after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food business licence of the Cricket Club of India (CCI) over serious food safety and hygiene violations, the club has claimed to have achieved a 98% compliance score in a re-inspection conducted on Monday.

CCI Informs Members of Re-Inspection Outcome

In a communication to members, the club stated that the re-inspection had been completed and that the club received a 98% compliance score. It added that the final update regarding the club's status would be communicated to members by the end of Tuesday.

"We are pleased to inform you that the re-inspection was conducted today, following which the Club has received a 98% compliance score. The final update will be communicated to members by end of day tomorrow," the message stated.

Hygiene Violations Included Pest Infestation and Expired Food

The development comes after FDA officials carried out a surprise inspection at the club on July 27, uncovering multiple violations of food safety norms that led to the suspension of its FSSAI licence.

The inspection had revealed a series of critical lapses, including the absence of segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation areas, heavy infestation of live cockroaches and flies in food handling and waste disposal zones, water dripping onto food stored in cold storage units, blocked drains, and unhygienic waste management.

Licence Suspended Pending Corrective Measures

Officials had also found mouldy vegetables, overripe mushrooms and expired food items in storage. The inspection further highlighted the absence of FIFO (First In, First Out) and FEFO (First Expired, First Out) practices, inadequate food labelling, food-contact utensils placed directly on the floor, failure to use colour-coded chopping boards to prevent cross-contamination, and significant accumulation of grease, sludge, dirt and stagnant water on food-contact equipment, floors and drainage channels.

Following the inspection, the FDA suspended the club's food business licence and directed it to undertake corrective measures before seeking restoration of operations.

The latest re-inspection indicates that the club has addressed most of the deficiencies identified by the regulator. However, the FDA is yet to issue its final order on whether the suspension will be revoked and the licence restored. The final decision is expected after the department reviews the inspection report and verifies full compliance with food safety regulations.

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