Tourist Car Plunges 50 Feet Into Gorge Near Khopoli, Driver Survives After Vehicle Gets Stuck in Tree |

Navi Mumbai: A 59-year-old Mumbai resident had a miraculous escape after his Skoda car plunged nearly 60 feet into a gorge in the Garmal area of Khalapur on Monday morning. The vehicle overturned multiple times before getting lodged against a tree, preventing it from falling further and averting a major tragedy.

The accident occurred around 11.45 am when Mohit Swaroop Bhatnagar, a resident of Bandra (West), Mumbai, had driven to Garmal for sightseeing. According to the Borghat Highway Police, Bhatnagar was attempting to get a closer view of the Connecting Link Valley Bridge also known as Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' when he drove the car onto an unpaved mud road. While negotiating the steep descent, the vehicle skidded on the slippery surface, the driver lost control and the car rolled four to five times before plunging 50 to 60 feet into a gorge.

The car eventually got stuck against a tree, which prevented it from falling further into the valley. Local residents alerted the authorities after noticing the accident.

Read Also PMC Reviews Ganesh Festival Preparations, Reiterates POP Idol Immersion Guidelines

On receiving the information, Officer-in-Charge Swapnil Patil of the Borghat Highway Police Centre immediately rushed to the spot along with a rescue team comprising Police Constables Sandeep Pawar, Kiran Shinde, Bharat Pawara, Ganesh Khade and police driver Santosh Gujjarwar. The team climbed into the gorge and safely rescued Bhatnagar, who was trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

"The driver had ventured onto a kutcha road while trying to view the Connecting Link Valley Bridge. The vehicle lost control on the steep muddy slope and fell into the gorge. Our team reached the spot immediately and rescued the driver from the vehicle. Fortunately, he sustained only minor injuries. We urge motorists not to drive on unpaved roads in hilly areas during the monsoon and to strictly follow safety precautions," said Swapnil Patil, Officer-in-Charge, Borghat Highway Police Centre.

Police said the driver suffered only minor injuries despite the severity of the crash.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in