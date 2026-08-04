PMC Reviews Ganesh Festival Preparations, Reiterates POP Idol Immersion Guidelines | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday held a review meeting with idol makers, idol sellers and representatives of NGOs and social organisations to discuss preparations for an environmentally sustainable and well-managed Ganesh festival, while reiterating court-mandated guidelines for the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols.

Focus on Court Orders and Government Guidelines

The meeting, chaired by Mayor Nitin Patil at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel, focused on ensuring compliance with directions issued by the Bombay High Court and the Maharashtra government's Environment and Climate Change Department regarding the manufacture, sale and immersion of Ganesh idols.

Deputy Commissioner (Environment) Swarup Kharge briefed participants on the High Court's directions in Public Interest Litigation No. 96 of 2024 and the state's guidelines governing Ganesh festival celebrations. Officials emphasised that all household POP idols and POP idols up to six feet in height must be immersed only in artificial ponds and not in natural water bodies.

Mandatory Red Mark Introduced for POP Idols

PMC also informed idol manufacturers and vendors that every POP idol must carry a clearly visible red circular mark painted on the back to help buyers identify the material used. Vendors were instructed to inform customers about the prescribed immersion process at the time of sale and ensure strict compliance with the government's guidelines.

During the meeting, the civic body's Environment Department also announced a Ganesh festival competition under the theme "Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha" to encourage the use of eco-friendly clay (Shadu) idols.

Representatives of NGOs, environmental groups and social organisations suggested strengthening artificial immersion facilities, intensifying public awareness campaigns, promoting wider use of eco-friendly idols and improving immersion management across the municipal area.

Idol makers and sellers sought greater clarity on the implementation of the government's POP idol guidelines and requested the civic body to conduct a comprehensive survey of all idol manufacturers and vendors in the PMC jurisdiction to prepare a factual assessment. They also proposed a separate competition to recognise and encourage artisans producing eco-friendly Shadu clay idols.

Concluding the meeting, Mayor Nitin Patil assured participants that the suggestions received from stakeholders would be considered positively while finalising the civic body's Ganesh festival preparations. He appealed to idol makers, vendors, organisations and citizens to work collectively to ensure that this year's festival is celebrated in a green, clean, safe and environmentally responsible manner while adhering to court orders and government directives.

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