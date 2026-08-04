Mumbai's Water Stock At Seven Reservoirs Crosses 90%, But BMC Retains 10% Water Cut Amid Below-Normal Monsoon Forecast

Mumbai's reservoir storage has crossed 90%, but the BMC has decided to continue the 10% water cut | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The total water storage at the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai crossed 90 per cent on Monday, which was also 1 per cent higher than on the same day last year and 9 per cent higher than on the same day in 2024.

Although adequate rainfall in the catchment areas has led to a satisfactory rise in lake levels, the BMC is not considering reversing the 10 per cent water cut imposed in the metropolis since the summer anytime soon.

Water Cut To Continue

"We have to continue the water cut until we are assured that the city has sufficient water supply available till August 2027. Two months of the monsoon are still remaining, and the decision on any water cut reversal will be taken after all factors are considered," said a senior officer from the civic hydraulics department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its outlook for the second half of the monsoon (August–September), has predicted below-average rainfall across the country and above-normal minimum temperatures.

Considering the below-average rainfall forecast by the weather department, the civic body is continuing with the water cut to remain on the safer side, as the seven reservoirs have not yet reached their full capacities.

Lake Levels Improve

The incessant rainfall in early July led to four lakes overflowing — Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar. As of Monday morning, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna were filled to 80.14 per cent and 92.15 per cent, respectively, while Bhatsa, the biggest dam supplying water to Mumbai, was at 88.43 per cent.

The total capacity of the seven reservoirs is 14.47 lakh million litres, and as of Monday morning, the total usable water stock stood at 13.05 lakh million litres.

Rain Forecast

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its metropolitan region witnessed moderate spells of rain on Monday. According to the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and the suburbs over the next 48 hours, the skies will remain generally cloudy with moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31°C and 27°C, respectively.

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Lake Levels As Of Monday Morning

Lake storage: 13.05 lakh million litres

Total capacity: 14.47 lakh million litres

Upper Vaitarna – 80.14%

Modak Sagar – 100%

Tansa – 98.58%

Middle Vaitarna – 92.15%

Bhatsa – 88.43%

Vihar – 100%

Tulsi – 100%

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