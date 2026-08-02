Mumbai To Receive Light To Moderate Rain This Week; Lake Levels Rise To 89% Capacity | AI

Mumbai: The month of August began on a positive note in terms of monsoon, as Mumbai and it's metropolitan region were drenched with moderate to heavy rainspells. The region is expected to continue witnessing light to moderate rainfall this week. As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy and light to moderate rainfall will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 27°C, respectively.

Mumbai Nears Annual Rainfall Average

So far this monsoon, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory has recorded total rainfall of 1916.3 mm, which is 83.63% of the average annual rainfall. While the Colaba observatory has recorded 1626.6 mm, which is 77.64% of the average annual rainfall.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) outlook for August, the monthly average rainfall is expected to be normal to below normal over all in the country, and monthly average minimum temperature is expected to be normal to above normal. Although, the IMD has forecasted below average rainfall this monsoon due to El Nino climatic conditions, the incessant rainfall Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts witnessed in early July, covered up for the average annual rainfall.

Mumbai's Water Stock Reaches 89%, But 10% Water Cut Continues

Meanwhile, due to satisfactory downpour in the catchment areas as well, the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai reached 89.08% of its total capacity on Sunday. The total capacity of the lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres, and the usable water stock available as of Sunday morning was 12.89 lakh million litres.

However, the 10% water cut implemented in Mumbai by the BMC will continue for now. The officials from the hydraulic department said that decision of reversal of water cut will be taken only after all seven lakes overflow. As of now out of seven, four lakes have overflow- which are Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar. While Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa are yet to be filled to its full capacity.

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