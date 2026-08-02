Final Stretch Of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Nears Completion, Opening Expected Soon

BMC undertakes ₹31 crore repair work on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and Swami Narayan Flyover in Kurla | File Photo

Mumbai: The long-awaited final leg of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) is on the verge of opening as almost all works completed.

BKC-Vakola Connector Completes Missing Link

The final phase comprises the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)-Vakola connector, which will complete the missing link in the east-west corridor and pave the way for full operationalisation of the SCLR network.

According to MMRDA, the completion of Phase 2 will mark the culmination of the SCLR project, transforming the corridor from a series of partially operational links into a fully integrated urban mobility network.

Integrated Corridor to Boost East-West Connectivity

The SCLR corridor, comprising multiple elevated sections, connector arms and major interchanges, is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the city's eastern and western suburbs.

Read Also IRCTC Shuts Mumbai Central Jan Aahar Outlet Over Hygiene And Food Quality Violations

Once opened to traffic, the completed corridor will provide seamless connectivity between the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Bandra Kurla Complex, Santacruz, Chembur, Kalina and Kurla.

The fully operational corridor will reduce travel time by up to 35 minutes, while easing congestion on several of Mumbai's key arterial roads.

The opening of the BKC-Vakola connector is expected to complete one of Mumbai's most important east-west road infrastructure projects, providing a continuous traffic corridor linking major business districts, residential areas and highway networks across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in