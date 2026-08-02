IRCTC Shuts Mumbai Central Jan Aahar Outlet Over Hygiene And Food Quality Violations |

Mumbai: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has shut the Jan Aahar outlet at Mumbai Central railway station with immediate effect after finding serious lapses in food quality, hygiene and passenger services. The contractor operating the outlet will also face a financial penalty of around ₹1 lakh, officials said.

IRCTC Orders Detailed Review, Warns of Further Action

IRCTC said it acted immediately after complaints and inspection reports highlighted violations related to cleanliness, housekeeping and compliance with operational standards. An IRCTC spokesperson said the organisation treats issues related to food quality, hygiene and passenger welfare with utmost seriousness. A detailed review has also been initiated to examine food safety standards, sanitation, staff compliance and adherence to contract conditions. Further corrective and disciplinary action will be taken based on the findings.

Jan Aahar outlets were introduced by Indian Railways to provide clean, hygienic and affordable meals to passengers, particularly those travelling long distances. These outlets serve low-cost breakfast, meals and snacks at major railway stations across the country. The latest action underscores the importance of maintaining strict food safety and hygiene standards at railway catering facilities. IRCTC has also directed officials to tighten inspections and strengthen monitoring of all Jan Aahar outlets to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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