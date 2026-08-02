Gayatri Parivar's 'Mahashakti Ki Lokyatra' Draws Thousands In Borivali On Guru Purnima |

Mumbai: The Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar organised its 'Mahashakti Ki Lokyatra' programme at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Auditorium in Borivali on the occasion of Guru Purnima, drawing thousands of devotees, volunteers and members.

Documentary and Devotional Performances Mark Event

The event, held on Sunday under the patronage of Shaifali Pandya, president of the Mahila Mandal (Women's Wing) of Shantikunj, Haridwar, featured a documentary on the life and work of Bhagwati Devi Sharma (Mataji). The programme also included performances by playback singer Ishita Vishwakarma, who presented Pragya Geet and devotional bhajans.

Children from the Gayatri Parivar staged a short play highlighting the importance of de-addiction and the eradication of social evils, while students of the Bal Sanskarshala presented a Guru Vandana.

Guru Purnima Celebrates Knowledge and Self-Reflection

Addressing the gathering after the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, Pandya described Guru Purnima as a festival of introspection, self-discipline and reverence for knowledge. She said the occasion serves as a reminder to follow the ideals of great spiritual teachers who dedicated their lives to the service of humanity.

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Pandya also said Bhagwati Devi Sharma had launched a women's awakening movement nearly four decades ago. She added that the organisation has dedicated this year to women's empowerment and is conducting awareness programmes across India and abroad.

Borivali-Dahisar MLA Manisha Chaudhary, who also addressed the gathering, praised the Gayatri Parivar for its contribution to character building and the promotion of moral values. She highlighted the spiritual significance of the Gayatri Mantra, saying its regular recitation promotes mental, spiritual and physical well-being.

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