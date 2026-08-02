MSRTC Accused Of Buying Spare Parts At Inflated Rates After Delay In Rate Contracts | Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is facing allegations of purchasing bus spare parts at rates up to 30% higher than standard contract prices after fresh rate contracts were delayed for several months. The ST Employees' Congress has demanded an independent inquiry, alleging that the delay resulted in crores of rupees in avoidable expenditure.

Independent Probe Sought Into Local Purchases

The allegations were made by ST Employees' Congress General Secretary Shrirang Barge, who claimed that the corporation failed to finalise its regular rate contracts for procuring spare parts required for bus maintenance. As a result, divisional workshops, depots and central workshops have been relying on local purchases. While some materials were bought at reasonable prices, Barge alleged that several spare parts were procured at inflated rates. He has demanded a detailed investigation into purchases made over the past six months and strict action against officials found responsible.

MSRTC operates a fleet of 14,432 buses, of which around 13,000 are in daily passenger service. The corporation requires a steady supply of spare parts to keep the fleet operational. Normally, it finalises annual rate contracts through a competitive tender process to ensure uniform pricing and financial discipline. However, Barge alleged that no fresh contracts have been signed for the past eight to nine months.

According to the union, 14 suppliers had submitted bids worth over ₹55 crore nearly six months ago. Although the commercial bids were opened, the corporation allegedly failed to complete the process within the prescribed six-month period, causing the validity of the tenders to expire. The union claims the administrative delay has led to unnecessary financial losses and has urged the government to order an independent probe into the procurement process.

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