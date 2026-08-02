PWP Marks 79th Foundation Day With Massive Rally In Khalapur, Draws 25,000 Workers | AI

The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) celebrated its 79th foundation day with a massive rally and convention in Khalapur on Sunday, drawing an estimated 25,000 party workers from Raigad district and across Maharashtra. Of them, nearly 4,000 workers travelled from Panvel, making one of the largest contingents at the event.

Panvel Unit Serves Traditional Meal to Workers

As announced ahead of the celebrations, the Panvel unit also carried around 7,000 bhakris (millet flatbreads), vegetable curry and thecha to serve party workers attending the gathering.

The venue was awash with the party's iconic red flags as supporters raised slogans such as "Lal Bavte Ki Jai", "Long Live the Peasants and Workers Party" and "Jayant Patil Aage Badho", creating a charged atmosphere throughout the programme.

Convention Reaffirms Party's Core Ideals

The convention showcased the party's organisational strength and reaffirmed its commitment to the ideals of the Satyashodhak movement and its long-standing advocacy for the rights of farmers, labourers, workers, students and the landless.

Addressing the gathering, PWP General Secretary Bhai Jayant Patil, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar, former MLA Balaram Patil, MLA Dr Babasaheb Deshmukh, Suresh Khaire, state spokesperson Chitralekha Patil, Advocate Mansi Mhatre, Advocate Gautam Patil and Soumya Korde criticised the state government over issues concerning farmers, students and other sections of society. Their speeches received an enthusiastic response from party workers.

The programme also featured the felicitation of Padma Shri awardee Bhikalya Dhinda and international sportsperson Sheetal Gaikwad in recognition of their achievements.

Senior party leaders, office-bearers, members of the women's and youth wings, and representatives of various social organisations attended the event.

Party leaders said the strong turnout, particularly the participation of 4,000 workers from Panvel, reflected renewed enthusiasm within the organisation and would provide momentum for its future political and social campaigns.

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