Kharghar Residents Protest CIDCO's Hill Entry Curbs, Allege Double Standards Over Marathon Access |

Hundreds of residents gathered at the Phansawadi hill entrance near RBI Metro Station in Kharghar on Sunday, accusing the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of adopting a discriminatory approach by restricting public access to the hill while allegedly allowing marathon runners and other select groups to use the same route.

The protest, organised by the Kharghar Hill Welfare Association and Sajag Nagrik Manch, Navi Mumbai, saw the participation of morning walkers, joggers, senior citizens and nature enthusiasts demanding the immediate withdrawal of the seasonal entry restriction on the five-kilometre hill stretch leading to Phansawadi.

CIDCO annually prohibits public entry to the hill between June 15 and September 15, citing the risk of landslides during the monsoon. However, protesters alleged that the restriction has been selectively relaxed this year for runners training for the Panvel Municipal Corporation Marathon scheduled on August 23, while ordinary citizens continue to be denied access.

Holding placards reading "Every Citizen is Equal Before the Constitution", "Why is there access for marathon runners but a ban on morning walkers?" and "Stop CIDCO's Double Standards", demonstrators questioned what they described as unequal enforcement of the rules.

The protesters warned that if the restrictions are not applied uniformly or withdrawn altogether, they would intensify their agitation. They announced plans for another demonstration next Sunday and cautioned that they would oppose the marathon on August 23 if the alleged discriminatory policy continues.

Demand for CCTV Footage, Independent Inquiry

Protesters also demanded that CCTV footage from the Phansawadi entrance gate be made public and called for an independent inquiry into the manner in which access permissions are being granted.

Suresh Nair, one of the protesters, alleged that despite the official ban, certain politically connected and influential individuals were being allowed entry through verbal instructions issued to security personnel. He further claimed that some visitors were permitted to drive private vehicles up to Phansawadi while ordinary residents were turned away.

Questions Over Landslide Risk

After inspecting the five-kilometre route, members of the two organisations claimed they found no immediate evidence of landslide threats and questioned the continued use of safety concerns as the basis for restricting public access.

The groups demanded that CIDCO either remove the entry restriction board at the Phansawadi gate or enforce the ban uniformly on marathon runners, influential visitors and members of the public without exception.

Road Resurfaced Ahead of Marathon, Allege Residents

During the protest, members of the Kharghar Hill Welfare Association and Sajag Nagrik Manch also alleged that repeated representations to the Panvel Municipal Commissioner seeking resurfacing of the damaged road leading to the tribal hamlets of Phansawadi and Chafevadi had remained pending for a long time.

They claimed the road was repaired only ahead of the upcoming marathon despite earlier requests from local residents.

Suresh Thorat, a member of the Kharghar Hill Welfare Association, said walking for health and recreation was a legitimate civic right and that penalising the entire public because of the actions of a few individuals reflected administrative high-handedness.

Bharat Dhyani, a member of Sajag Nagrik Manch, said the group welcomed the decision to allow marathon participants to use the route but objected to what it termed unequal treatment of citizens.

"We welcome access being granted to marathon participants. However, denying the same access to ordinary citizens violates the principle that all citizens are equal before the law. If CIDCO does not adopt a fair and uniform policy before August 23, we are prepared to intensify our agitation and oppose the marathon," Dhyani said.

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