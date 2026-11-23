Rishabh Pant Asks KL Rahul For A Kiss During IND Vs NZ 1st Test |

A funny moment involving Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul grabbed attention during a break on Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. The two Indian players were seen sharing a light-hearted moment on the field. Pant, known for his playful nature, came up with a hilarious prank that left Rahul surprised.

Rishabh Pant Asks KL Rahul for Lip Balm

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The incident took place when New Zealand team staff and water boys came running onto the field with lip balms and moisturizers. KL Rahul was standing nearby and applying lip balm to his lips with his fingers. Pant, who was wearing his wicketkeeping helmet and gloves on both hands, also wanted some lip balm.

Pant first asked Rahul verbally to help him apply the lip balm. However, with his gloves on both hands, he could not apply it himself. In a moment that made the exchange even funnier, Pant moved closer to Rahul and jokingly asked kiss him on the lips. Rahul was clearly taken aback by the unexpected request. He immediately pulled away from Pant, with the wicketkeeper laughing at his own antics.

Rishabh Pant is well known for his funny comments and entertaining behaviour on the cricket field. Whether behind the stumps or interacting with teammates, he often finds ways to keep everyone smiling. This light-hearted moment with Rahul was another example of his playful personality.