Shubman Gill Dismisses Political Controversy Over Selection Snub In Drawn Test |

India captain Shubman Gill has addressed the controversy surrounding Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand. Despite being one of the standout performers in overseas Tests, Siraj was overlooked for Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep making it a huge talking point throughout the clash.

Siraj understood decision, says Gill

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Speaking at the press conference, Gill revealed that he had personally spoken to Siraj before the Test to explain the team's decision. He said the pacer understood the reasoning behind his exclusion.

"Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played a lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that," Gill said.

Gill also backed Siraj to make a strong comeback, expressing confidence in the fast bowler's abilities.

"The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here," Gill said.

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Siraj's exclusion from India's playing XI sparked a political controversy after Congress MP Imran Masood alleged religious discrimination in the selection process.

Speaking to ANI, the Saharanpur MP questioned why Siraj was left out despite his performances and suggested that his Muslim identity was the reason behind the decision.

Masood said, "His name is Siraj, and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear."

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