India's bid for a place in the 2025-27 World Test Championship final suffered a setback when the first Test against New Zealand ended in a draw. A win would have kept the margin for error workable. The draw leaves it close to nothing.

India's WTC final hopes take major dent

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India remain fourth in the standings with 5 wins, 4 defeats and 3 draws from 12 Tests, for a points percentage of 50.00. South Africa lead on 75.00, followed by Australia on 69.23 and New Zealand on 66.67. Bangladesh are fifth on 40.74 and are effectively out of the race after their defeat to South Africa.

What India needs to do to qualify

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India have six Tests left: the second Test in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1, then five at home against Australia between late January and early March. Their ceiling has fallen from 70.37 percent to 66.67, and that now requires six wins from six.

Five wins and a draw would give 62.96, five wins and a defeat would give 61.11, and four wins with two draws would give 59.26.

Christchurch is therefore a must-win. A victory keeps India's maximum alive and denies a direct rival 12 points. A draw caps India at 62.96 even if they sweep Australia, while a defeat caps them at 61.11.

The five-Test series against Australia remains India's other big hurdle. A 4-1 win or better would cap Australia at about 63.6 percent, even if they sweep New Zealand at home, and end their challenge. India need at least four wins in that series to stay in the race, and even that may not be enough.

South Africa, meanwhile, have a favourable run against Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka and look set to take one of the two spots. India's realistic contest is for the other spot, against New Zealand and Australia. Even if India win in Christchurch, New Zealand would need six wins from their last eight Tests to pass India's best case of 66.67.

Five wins and three draws would only tie it. Wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan are realistic, which makes the four Tests in Australia the swing series for the final places.

The task is now clear but narrow. India must win in Christchurch, beat Australia 4-1 or better at home, and then hope New Zealand drop points, most likely in their series in Australia. A single further slip would probably end their campaign.

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