School Kids Bunk Classes To Watch IND Vs NZ 1st Test | Instagram/blackcaps

Cricket fever was at its peak on the fifth day of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington. While thousands of fans turned up to watch the action, a group of schoolchildren grabbed attention for an entirely different reason. The youngsters, who appeared to have bunked their classes to watch the match, were caught on camera in a rather hilarious moment.

School Kids Hide Faces After Spotting Camera

The children were spotted at the stadium wearing their school uniforms, seemingly bunking class to watch the Test. Entry for the final day of the Test in Wellington was free and the kids were having their lunch, making most of the opportunity. However, their relaxed outing quickly turned into a funny moment when they noticed the camera pointing towards them.

As soon as the youngsters realised they were being filmed, they immediately started hiding their faces. Their sudden reaction suggested that they did not want their teachers or classmates to find out about their little adventure. The camera caught their attempts to avoid being recognised, making the moment even more entertaining.

The incident also offered a light-hearted moment amid the action on the fifth day of the Wellington Test. The Kiwis are battling on to avoid defeat after India put on a record 720 after centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.