IND A vs PAK A: Tempers Flare As Sufyan Muqeem Mocks Harshit Rana Aggressively After Dismissal; Watch VIDEO | X

Tempers flared during the India A vs Pakistan A clash in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 as Sufyan Muqeem was involved in a heated exchange with Harshit Rana following the Indian pacer's dismissal. The incident occurred after Mohammad Imran Randhawa dismissed Rana, triggering aggressive celebrations from the Pakistan A players.

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Rana was dismissed for a two-ball duck after he mistimed a full toss towards deep mid-wicket, where Farhan Yousaf completed the catch. The Pakistan A players were animated following the wicket, and Muqeem walked towards Rana and exchanged a few words with him. Rana, meanwhile, continued walking away as the situation threatened to escalate.

Muqeem was joined by his teammates, while the on-field umpires stepped in to calm things down. The spinner continued his exchange with Rana before Ali Raza pulled him away.

The incident added another heated moment to the high-voltage India A vs Pakistan A encounter as Pakistan players appeared to return the aggression after Harshit had given them a tough time during the first innings.