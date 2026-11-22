Harshit Rana Charges At Randhawa In Heated Moment |

Tempers flared during the India vs Pakistan clash in the Rising Stars tournament in Doha as Indian pacer Harshit Rana and Pakistan batter Mohammad Imran Randhawa were involved in a heated on-field exchange. Rana appeared to charge towards Randhawa before the umpire had to step in to stop the situation from escalating.

Harshit Rana Charges At Randhawa After Shoulder Contact

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The incident took place during the 40th over of Pakistan's innings when Rana bowled a short delivery to Randhawa. The drama continued on the next delivery when Rana bowled a yorker-length ball on the pads. \

Randhawa squeezed it towards the leg side and set off for a single, brushing his shoulder against the Indian pacer while completing the run. Rana was visibly unhappy with the contact and immediately turned towards the Pakistan batter.

The two players exchanged words before Rana charged towards Randhawa, with the latter also responding to the Indian bowler. The on-field umpire quickly got between them and asked Rana to calm down. The incident drew loud reactions from the crowd, which appeared to enjoy the heated exchange.

The Delhi fast bowler has been fired up throughout the game. He earlier took the catch to dismiss Shamyl Hussain and gave him an expletive filled send off. His only wicket, Rohail Nazir was also celebrated with great pomp.