A Don Toliver concert in Manchester turned into an emergency on Sunday (November 22) after an unidentified substance was reportedly released into the crowd, leaving several attendees with eye irritation and breathing difficulties. More than 12,000 people were evacuated from the Co-op Live arena as emergency services rushed to the venue.

According to media reports, one person was taken to hospital for medical assessment, while more than 50 others were examined by medical teams after reporting symptoms linked to the suspected substance.

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident shortly after 10 pm after receiving reports of concertgoers experiencing eye and respiratory problems. Although police initially suspected teargas, the exact nature of the substance and how it entered the crowd remain unknown.

In an update issued shortly after 2 am on Monday, November 23, police reportedly confirmed that everyone had been safely evacuated from the arena.

More Than 12,000 People Evacuated From Co-op Live Arena

Don Toliver’s show in Manchester tonight has been evacuated after tear gas was set off in the crowd 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/X6Pg8zOfFl — dontolivernow (@dontolivernow) November 22, 2026

The scale of the incident prompted a large emergency response. Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker confirmed that more than 12,000 concertgoers had been safely escorted out of the venue.

Parker also advised concertgoers who had already left the venue to visit their nearest hospital if they began feeling unwell. Explaining the decision to declare a major incident, she said it allowed emergency services and other agencies to work together and coordinate their response.

“We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about,” she reportedly added.

Over 50 Assessed By Medical Teams

#DEVELOPING: A major emergency response is underway at the Don Toliver concert at Co-op Live arena in Manchester, UK following serious incident reportedly involving tear gas being let off in the crowd. Details are murky and I'll post any updates https://t.co/K9OtAqpKvz — Luke Brenner (@TheLukeReport) November 22, 2026

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed that more than 50 people had been assessed by medical professionals following reports of eye irritation and breathing difficulties.

Emergency crews, including the ambulance service's Hazardous Area Response Team, were deployed to help examine and treat those affected.

“Decontamination is being carried out as a precaution and one patient has been taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment,” the ambulance service said in a statement.

Co-op Live Arena Issues Statement After Incident

🚨NEWS: There was a MAJOR INCIDENT at Manchester Co-op Arena last night as an "UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE" was sprayed into a section of the crowd THOUSANDS EVACUATED People were recorded fleeing while coughing and covering their faces during US rapper Don Toliver's show https://t.co/n0urpx6jHr — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) November 23, 2026

Following the evacuation, the Co-op Live arena confirmed that it was working with Greater Manchester Police to establish what had happened and identify the source of the substance.

“Following an incident in the crowd at last night’s show, we are working closely with Greater Manchester police to identify the cause and action appropriately,” the venue said in a statement.

Don Toliver's Upcoming UK Concerts

The incident took place while American rapper Don Toliver, whose full name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing in Manchester as part of his Nitrous tour.

The rapper is scheduled to perform at London's O2 Arena on November 23, followed by a show at OVO Arena Wembley on November 24.