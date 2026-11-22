Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert sparked fresh controversy, with videos showing a group of young boys getting into a physical fight and a man allegedly smoking an e-cigarette at the venue. The incidents have surfaced online days after the singer questioned the restrictions imposed on some of his songs during the November 21 concert at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Young Boys Get Into Physical Fight At Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

A video from the concert shows a group of young boys kicking and pushing each other during a physical altercation. Some people present at the venue stepped in and separated those involved, bringing the situation under control. However, the reason behind the fight remains unclear.

In another incident, a man was allegedly seen smoking an e-cigarette inside the venue, despite smoking products reportedly being prohibited.

નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમમાં દિલજીતના કોન્સર્ટ દરમિયાન યુવકો વચ્ચે છૂટા હાથની મારામારી @AhmedabadPolice @GCAMotera @diljitdosanjh #ahmedabad #DiljitConcert https://t.co/kDDGYcyt7H — journalist Anand Modi (@anandmo88833039) November 22, 2026

A video shared by Gujarat Samachar shows the man inhaling from the device and exhaling vapour. The publication also reported that several concertgoers complained about the inconvenience caused at the event.

For the unversed, several items, including food and drinks, glass and metal bottles, cans, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vapes, lighters, tobacco products and narcotics, were reportedly prohibited inside the venue. According to reports, blankets, banners, flags, posters, stuffed toys, hand fans, frisbees, water guns, weapons and several other items were also banned.

Diljit Dosanjh Calls Out Double Standards Over Song Restrictions

Meanwhile, Diljit addressed the restrictions on his songs and compared the situation with Coldplay's performance of Hymn for the Weekend last year. Questioning why his songs attracted objections, he said, "When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards? If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit," he said.

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The singer also responded to people questioning his Indian identity and suggesting that he was from abroad. Clarifying that he was born in India, Diljit said, "I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world."

For those unaware, Diljit was reportedly instructed not to perform four songs — Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem, and Jatt Fire Karda — at his Ahmedabad concert.