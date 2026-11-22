Singer Diljit Dosanjh had an unexpected fan moment during his Ahmedabad concert on November 21 when a foreign female fan kissed him on the cheek after joining him on stage. The singer was visibly amused by the gesture and responded with his trademark humour, leaving the audience laughing. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The incident took place during Diljit's AURA India Tour performance at Narendra Modi Stadium. The woman was invited on stage to dance with the singer. As she approached him, Diljit initially raised his arm, seemingly trying to stop her from getting too close. However, he eventually let her plant a kiss on his cheek.

Reacting to the unexpected gesture, Diljit smiled and joked about his English while addressing the audience. He said, “Look the foreigners are dancing on bhangra paa rahe hain. Thank you for coming up on my show. My English is not handsome, I am handsome.”

The singer also gifted the woman a token of appreciation. She hugged him before leaving the stage and rejoining the audience. Team Diljit later shared the video on Instagram, where the interaction caught the attention of fans.

Diljit Dosanjh Questions Restrictions On His Songs, Brings Up Coldplay

The Ahmedabad concert also made headlines after Diljit addressed restrictions on some of his popular songs. The District Child Protection Unit had reportedly requested the police to stop him from performing tracks such as Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem and Jatt Fire Karda. The songs were flagged over lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol and drug consumption as well as gun culture.

During the concert, Diljit questioned the restrictions and compared the situation to Coldplay's performance at the same venue in 2025. He pointed out that the band's song Hymn For The Weekend includes the lyrics "I’m feeling drunk and high", but did not face similar objections.

“I was born here, my entire crew was born here. Don’t provoke me, I will respond” Diljit Dosanjh hits back at ‘outsider’ barbs, questioning why Coldplay is allowed to sing about alcohol and getting high, but all hell breaks loose when he does the same "Why the double standards?" @diljitdosanjh — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 21, 2026

Expressing his views, the singer said, “Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue," Diljit questioned.

Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour: Upcoming Concert Dates

Diljit's Ahmedabad performance was part of his AURA India Tour, which began in Delhi on October 30. After entertaining fans in Ahmedabad, the singer is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29.

He will then take the tour to Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.