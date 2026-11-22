Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At Song Restrictions | X

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday evening, November 21, as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. During the concert, Diljit questioned the alleged double standards, pointing out that Coldplay, which performed at the same stadium last year, could sing tracks featuring lyrics such as ‘drunk and high’ without facing objections, while his songs were banned and he was not allowed to perform them. He questioned why he faced restrictions when international artists like Coldplay could perform similar songs without controversy.

Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At Song Restrictions

Questioning the double standards, Diljit said, "Jab Coldplay ka band gaata hai, woh gaate hain, ‘I am feeling drunk and high’, tab toh kisi ko dikkat nahi hoti? Agar Coldplay yahan aakar gaata hai... mujhe bhi woh gaana pasand hai, ‘Got me feeling drunk and high’. Usse kisi ko problem nahi hai. Par Diljit gaayega toh problem hai. Yeh double standards kyun hain? Koi bahar se kalakaar aayega toh usse dikkat nahi hoti. Mujhe kehte hain, ‘Tu bahar se aaya hai.’ Mera janam toh yahin hua hai, Honolulu mein nahi. Poori duniya mein ghoomta hoon."

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'Mujhe Chhedoge Toh Main Jawab Dunga'

Further taking a dig at the restrictions on his songs, Diljit said that he had no problem with the controversy and was, in fact, enjoying it. He added that he continued to send love to his critics despite the objections.

"Aap mujhe chhedoge toh main jawab dunga. Main programme karunga, tax dunga aur chala jaunga. Aur aap jisse panga le rahe hain, woh banda kabka yahan se ja chuka hai," Dosanjh added.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's next live show is in Mumbai on November 27, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course as part of the Aura India Tour.