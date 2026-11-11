NSUI Leader Suspended For Allegedly Offering Girls Money, Gifts To Accompany NRI Clients At Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad Concert

A controversy has erupted ahead of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh 's Ahmedabad concert after alleged WhatsApp messages involving a Delhi University student surfaced. The messages reportedly showed the student offering female college students money, gifts, travel arrangements and other benefits in exchange for accompanying Non-Resident Indian (NRI) clients to the singer’s concert.

The student, identified as Anas Khan, is the NSUI vice-president at Ramanujan College. Following the allegations, the college suspended him, while the National Students' Union of India clarified that he had already been removed from the organisation during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

According to media reports, Ramanujan College issued Khan's suspension order on November 6 after its Proctorial Committee conducted a preliminary inquiry into a complaint against him.

The complaint alleged that Khan had tried to persuade female students to travel to Ahmedabad for Diljit Dosanjh's concert by offering them financial incentives and other benefits.

The circulated messages also reportedly offered travel arrangements, VIP access, including presidential gallery or lounge passes, and payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the students’ profiles. According to ANI, the alleged requirements included being "good-looking", having a presentable appearance and possessing excellent communication skills.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which raised the issue, claimed that the alleged WhatsApp conversations included offers of concert tickets, travel facilities and money. It also alleged that some of the students approached were freshers aged between 17 and 18.

As part of the disciplinary action, Khan has been barred from participating in academic and extracurricular activities until February 1, 2027. However, he can appear for his scheduled university examinations.

NSUI Says Anas Khan Was Already Suspended During DUSU Elections

Following the allegations, NSUI distanced itself from Khan and clarified that he had already been suspended during the DUSU elections over alleged anti-organisational activities and indiscipline.

NSUI maintained that Khan was no longer associated with the organisation when the latest allegations came to light.

NSUI National Media In-charge Ravi Pandey reiterated the organisation's commitment to women's safety and rights. He called for a fair and transparent investigation into the matter and demanded strict action against anyone found guilty.

ABVP Demands Strict Action Against Anas Khan

Reportedly, the ABVP also called for an investigation into the allegations.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said that women's safety should not be used for political posturing.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura World Tour

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh has brought his Aura World Tour to India, with seven concerts planned across different cities. Ahmedabad is among the destinations on the tour, alongside Indore, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

The Punjabi singer and actor enjoys a massive fan following in India and internationally.