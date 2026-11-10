'Koi Jo Marzi Bole, Main Aa Raha Hoon 101%': Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has put an end to rumours surrounding the possible cancellation of his upcoming Indore concert over security concerns. The singer went live on Instagram on Tuesday (November 10) and assured fans that he would perform in the city as scheduled on November 15.

Taking a humorous dig at news channels for adding their own twists to the reports, Diljit said that the media had added unnecessary “masala” to the issue. He also shared his excitement about visiting Indore and trying its famous poha.

"15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain. Sabse pehle aa kar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar phir chak de phatte," Diljit said during the Instagram Live.

Reassuring his fans once again, the singer added, "Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho."

Why Is Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert Making Headlines?

The singer's upcoming performance has been in the news following reports that the organisers and venue authorities were instructed to ensure that he does not perform songs that could negatively influence children.

Rajneesh Sinha, District Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, confirmed that the authorities had written to the organisers regarding the matter.

Diljit Dosanjh Begins Aura Tour's India Leg In Delhi

Meanwhile, Diljit kick-started the Indian leg of his Aura Tour on October 30 with a packed concert at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The singer entertained the audience with several popular tracks from his discography, including 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', ‘Ishq Di Baajiyaan’, ‘Naina’, 'Kinni Kinni', 'Case', 'Panjtaara', 'Hass Hass' and 'Water'.

One of the biggest highlights of the evening was his performance of 'Saanson Ki Mala', which received an enthusiastic response from the audience. The Delhi concert marked the beginning of the Indian leg of his tour, with Indore set to be his next stop on November 15.