Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert: Patiala Peg, Case And 2 Other Songs Banned Ahead Of Show

Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Indore on November 15 as part of his Aura India Tour. However, ahead of the concert, the district's child protection authorities reportedly directed the organisers to ensure that four of his popular songs are not played at the event, citing concerns over their lyrics and their possible influence on children.

The concert is scheduled to take place at C-21 Mall, where children above the age of five are permitted. A notice issued by the District Child Protection Officer asked the venue management to keep the four tracks out of the singer's setlist. Neither Diljit nor his team has issued a response to the directive so far.

Which Diljit Dosanjh songs have been banned in Indore?

According to a report in NDTV, the notice was issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department. It names four songs — Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda.

The authorities raised concerns that the lyrics of these tracks could have “a wrong influence on young children.”

The notice also refers to a July 2019 order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. While hearing cases largely related to noise pollution, the court had expressed concern over songs that glorified alcohol, drugs and violence. It observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.”

The court had further noted, "These songs affect the children of impressionable age." It had directed police chiefs to “ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in any song even in live shows.”

What prompted the authorities to issue the notice?

The directive followed a complaint filed on November 1 by Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar, who was also a petitioner in the 2019 case. He approached the authorities seeking action against the four tracks and requested that Diljit not perform them “even with twisted lyrics.” He cited the High Court's directions and the Centre's anti-addiction initiatives.

Diljit Dosanjh confirms Indore concert will go ahead

Despite the restrictions, Diljit reportedly indicated that he will perform in Indore as scheduled. The singer, who recently kicked off his Aura Tour in Delhi, addressed the reports surrounding the concert and confirmed his November 15 visit.

“I will visit Indore on 15th of November. I will have poha first after visiting Indore. Anyone can say anything, but I will meet you in Indore on 15th November.” He also responded to reports of a possible security threat, saying, “I have heard in the news that there will be some ‘sankat’. But we know how to handle this. Do they know who we are?”

His remarks come after three private schools in Indore received emails threatening a bomb blast at the concert. The messages also warned the schools against sending children to the event. Bomb disposal teams searched the premises following the threats but did not find any explosives.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said the email appeared to be an attempt to spread panic and disrupt normal activities.

The Indore show is not the first Aura Tour concert to face security-related hurdles. On October 21, Delhi Police initially denied permission for Diljit's concert, citing security concerns, specific threat inputs and the arrangements required during the festive season.

The singer eventually performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30.