'Punjabi Aa Gaye Grammy Oye': Diljit Dosanjh Joins Star-Studded Latin Grammys 2026 Lineup

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh is all set to take another major step on the international stage. The singer has been announced as one of the performers at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, where he will share the stage with global music stars, including Karol G and Bizarrap.

The 27th edition of the music awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 12. The Latin Recording Academy revealed the latest list of performers on November 5, with Diljit's inclusion marking an important moment for Indian and Punjabi music.

The newly announced line-up includes several prominent names from the Latin music industry, such as Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Miguel Colón, Divino, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Ángel “Cucco” Peña, among others.

Reacting to the announcement, Diljit's team shared its excitement through a social media post. "Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye (Punjabis have arrived at Grammy)," the message read.

The announcement has also triggered celebrations among Diljit's fans. Several admirers took to social media to congratulate the singer and express their pride in his achievement. One fan wrote, "A really proud moment for all Punjabis." Another commented, "He's easily the biggest music star our country has ever witnessed."

Some fans also described the achievement as a "new achievement unlocked", while others referred to him as the "greatest of GOATs".

Latin Grammy Awards 2026: Date, Venue and Other Details

The 27th Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on November 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Actor Roselyn Sánchez will return as the host, marking her 10th appearance as the presenter of the prestigious event.

The ceremony will be broadcast live across TelevisaUnivision's US platforms, including Univision, UNIMÁS, ViX and Galavisión.

This year's event will also honour the legacy of Mexican singer-songwriter José Alfredo Jiménez, who remains one of the most influential names in ranchera music. The special tribute segment will be produced by Edgar Barrera.

Several international performers were announced before Diljit's inclusion. The list features Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Camila Fernández, Carín León, Cristian Castro, Daddy Yankee, Elena Rose, Feid, Fonseca, Grupo Frontera, Jorge Drexler, Juanes, Kany García, Luis Figueroa, Milo J, Mon Laferte, Nia Pastori, Rawayana, Reik, Rosalía, Silvana Estrada, Sofía Reyes, The Warning, Vivir Quintana, Xavi and Yami Safdie.

What Is Diljit Dosanjh Currently Working On?

Apart from his international commitments, Diljit is busy entertaining fans across India with his Aura India Tour. The tour began with a concert in Delhi on October 30, and the singer is scheduled to perform next in Indore on November 15.

He has also recently explored devotional music by lending his voice to a rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.