Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert: Singer Calls Female CRPF Officer On Stage, Salutes Her And Says, 'Mainu Laga Meri Maa Khadi Hai' - Watch Video

Diljit Dosanjh Calls Female CRPF Officer On Stage During Delhi Concert | X

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh started his Aura India Tour with a concert in Delhi on Friday. While the videos of the chaos and alleged mismanagement at the venue have gone viral on social media, a video shared by Diljit has also grabbed everyone's attention. The singer called a female CRPF officer on stage and thanked her. He also saluted her and said that she reminds him of his mother. Diljit also sang a song for her and gave her a gift.

Diljit Dosanjh compares CRPF officer to his mother

While talking to the officer, Diljit said, "If you were not there, we wouldn't have felt safe. Thank you so much." He further told her, "Je tussi khadiyan si, mainu laga meri maa khadi hai (The way you were standing, I felt like my mother was standing). My mother called me today, and she said, 'Take care of yourself.' But then I felt my mother was standing next to me."

Watch the video of Diljit Dosanjh and female CRPF officer below...

Shout to Delhi Fans 🫶 Shoutout to @DelhiPolice Shoutout to @OfficialDMRC Shoutout to #CRPF Shoutout to @bookmyshow https://t.co/SI2dbXB3ZR — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 30, 2026

Netizens react to Diljit Dosanjh's video

Diljit has once again won everyone's heart with his gesture towards the female CRPF officer. A netizen tweeted, "So much to learn from you… the way you connect to the souls!! Way you can detect good energy, good vibes. Way you can see your Mom’s face in someone! You are a pure soul Diljit! Lv u (sic)."

An X user who attended the concert wrote, "It was heart touching to see it like live. Respect (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Keep spreading love, kindness, and positivity wherever you go. Never stop being the beautiful soul you are (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour

After Delhi, next month, his concerts are going to take place in different cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.