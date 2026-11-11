Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert Receives Bomb Threat In Email Sent To Gwalior High Court, Singer Says '101% Coming On November 15' | Representative image

Gwalior /Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday received a threatening email on its official email address, following which security arrangements on the court premises have been strengthened.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Robin Jain said the email contained threatening references to an upcoming programme by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh in Indore, besides mentioning other institutions and individuals.

He further said that police teams in Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore were coordinating with each other and that security arrangements had been made for all institutions identified as potentially facing a threat.

Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Indore on Nov 15. Amid rumours that his upcoming Indore concert could be cancelled over reported security concerns, Dosanjh on Tuesday went live on Instagram and reassured fans that he would definitely perform in Indore on Nov 15.

Pop singer unfazed by threat: Coming to Indore on 15th to have 'poha'

“15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte,” Diljit said.

“Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho,” he added.

The email reportedly also warned of bomb attack at Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, 'Jalsa'.

Written in Punjabi, the threatening email reportedly contained multiple references to potential targets, including Dosanjh’s concert at C-21 Estate Ground in Indore, Bachchan’s residence and prominent temples.

The messages, reportedly sent in the name of the 'Khalistani National Army', warned of a possible explosion during the concert and cautioned parents against allowing their children to attend the event.

The Gwalior police crime branch and the Madhya Pradesh Police's anti-terrorism squad (ATS) are jointly investigating the matter.

According to preliminary findings, the email's IP address has been traced to locations in France and South Korea.

However, investigators suspect that the messages may have originated from within India, with the foreign IP locations potentially masking the actual source.