'Agar Khilaf Hain Toh Hone Do': Diljit Dosanjh Takes Dig At Ban On 4 Songs During Indore Concert Over Alleged Promotion Of Alcohol, Drugs—VIDEO

Diljit Dosanjh takes dig at song restrictions during Indore concert | Instagram

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Indore on Sunday, November 15, as part of his Aura India Tour 2026. During the concert, the singer took a dig at the restrictions imposed on four of his songs Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem and Jatt Fire Karda over allegations of promoting alcohol consumption, substance abuse and violence.

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Song Ban At Indore Show

Reacting to the restrictions, Diljit shared a video on his Instagram handle after the show, in which he was heard saying, "Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, wo nahin kar sakte." He then recited verses from the ghazal of renowned poet Rahat Indori.

Check out the video:

'Agar Khilaf Hain Toh Hone Do'

"Hamare munh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, hamare munh mein tumhari zubaan thodi hai," he recited before continuing, "Agar khilaf hain toh hone do, jaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai."

Diljit Dosanjh Says Attempts Were Made To Stop His Indore Concert

Diljit also began the concert by asking the audience to chant Jai Shri Mahakal. Thanking his fans for their support, he said, "Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today."

The singer further revealed that several attempts had allegedly been made to stop him from performing in Indore. "Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out," he said.

Meanwhile, Diljit's next concert for his Aura World Tour 2026 is in Ahmedabad, scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.