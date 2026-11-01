'When India Shows Start, Problems Start': Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Negativity After Delhi Concert, Says Attempts Were Made To Stop Him

Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Critics After Delhi Concert | Instagram

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh kickstarted his Aura India Tour 2026 in Delhi on October 30. Following the concert, he went live on Instagram to address the 'negative energy' surrounding him and hit back at his critics. He said he was not afraid of what people had to say about him and was well aware of those speaking against him. However, unfazed by the criticism, Diljit asserted that he would continue working on his own terms and would stop only when he wanted to.

Diljit Dosanjh On Negativity Around Him

Diljit said on Friday, "I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I’m still here, baby. I’m not going anywhere." The Lover singer stated that he has been working in the industry for 25 years and would call it quits only when he decides to, adding that he has no plans of stopping before that.

'When India Show Starts, Problems Start'

Furthermore, speaking about the difficulties his team faced while organising the concert, Diljit said he did not wish to reveal the exact nature of the problems. He added that he performs across the world, where challenges are inevitable, but things seem different when it comes to his shows in India. "But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don’t know why," he said.

Diljit Dosanjh Says Attempts Were Made To Stop Him

Diljit also revealed that the Delhi concert was the first show of his Aura India Tour and claimed that several attempts had been made to stop him. However, he said that he would continue with his tour, the singer said he would remain in India until December 20 and that the remaining shows would go ahead as planned.

Diljit Dosanjh On Why He Doesn't Respond To Criticism

Dosanjh further clarified that his decision not to respond to every question or criticism should not be mistaken for fear. He said that just because he chooses not to answer anyone's questions does not mean he is afraid of anyone or concerned about what people say about him. He also asserted that his silence does not mean anyone can stop him from doing his work.

The singer added that he is well aware of what people say about him but chooses not to respond because their opinions do not matter to him. He maintained that he does not consider such people important enough to warrant a response.

Meanwhile, as part of his Aura India Tour, Diljit is next set to perform in Indore on November 15, 2026.