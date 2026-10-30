Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Under Tight Security, Video Of Hundreds Of Police Personnel Deployed Outside Stadium Surfaces

Heavy Security Outside Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Venue | Photo Via X/ ANI

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring his Aura India Tour 2026 to Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Delhi on Friday, October 30. Ahead of the much-awaited concert, security has been tightened outside the venue, with videos showing hundreds of police personnel deployed to ensure safety and maintain law and order.

Heavy Security Outside Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Venue

The heightened security arrangements come amid recent threat reports involving the singer's upcoming Mumbai concert. A threatening email received at the Mumbai Mayor's Office, which was sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), reportedly warned of a potential attack or suicide attack targeting Diljit's concert at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

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Following the threat, security agencies have stepped up precautions around the singer's concert events. Meanwhile, visuals of the heavy police deployment outside Delhi's JLN Stadium have surfaced on social media

Concertgoers Advised To Use Public Transport

DCP Traffic, Southern Range, Sandeep Gupta, told ANI that a detailed traffic advisory has been issued for Diljit Dosanjh's concert, outlining multiple pickup and drop-off points for attendees. He further stated that parking facilities would not be available at the venue, urging concertgoers to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to reach the stadium.

Gupta pointed out that the JLN Stadium Metro Station is located very close to the concert venue, making it a convenient option for visitors. He also appealed to attendees not to park their vehicles haphazardly along nearby roads, including BP Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Barapulla, to avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

2,000 Security Guards At Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert

Earlier reports also stated that Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Delhi concert would witness enhanced security arrangements, with around 2,000 private security guards expected to be deployed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Delhi Police had recommended deploying between 1,500 and 2,000 private security personnel, significantly higher than the 400 guards initially proposed by the organisers. The expanded security arrangements were planned to manage the large crowds expected at the venue, which has a seating capacity of approximately 55,000 people.

Diljit Dosanjh India Tour Dates

After Delhi, the singer is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5.

Chandigarh and Kolkata is also part of the tour itinerary, although the date and venue for the show have not yet been announced.