Diljit Dosanjh Concert: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Extends Services Till Midnight, Adds Extra Trains & QR Ticket Hour - Details Inside

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced extended metro services across its network on October 30, 2026, to facilitate the movement of spectators attending Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Delhi. The metro services will operate beyond their usual timings, with additional train trips planned to ensure the smooth dispersal of concertgoers. DMRC has also extended the QR ticket purchase timings on its mobile application, Delhi Metro Sarthi, by an hour.
Delhi Metro Services To Run Till Midnight For Diljit Dosanjh Concert
According to DMRC’s announcement, metro train services on all lines, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram, will be extended until midnight on the day of the concert. Additional train trips will be operated across the network, while standby trains will remain available to manage any unexpected increase in passenger traffic.
The corporation stated that the arrangements have been made “to facilitate the movement of spectators” attending the concert. The extended services are expected to help concertgoers travel back home conveniently after the event, particularly those relying on public transport.
With approximately 70,000 spectators expected to attend the concert, DMRC has also announced special arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station and other major interchange stations. Additional staff, customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs) will be deployed to guide commuters and regulate passenger movement.
Security measures will also be strengthened, with additional security personnel, Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced screening arrangements in place to ensure orderly entry and dispersal.
JLN Stadium Metro Station, located on the Violet Line connecting Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest metro station to the concert venue. Encouraging spectators to use public transport, DMRC highlighted the convenience and environmental benefits of travelling by metro. The corporation urged concertgoers to opt for metro services to reduce dependence on private vehicles and help manage traffic around the stadium.
Diljit’s Aura India Tour 2026 concert is expected to draw a large crowd to the capital on October 30. With extended metro timings, additional trains and enhanced security arrangements, DMRC aims to make travel to and from the venue smoother for attendees.
Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026 kicks off in Delhi on October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the concert scheduled from 4 PM to 10 PM, according to BookMyShow.