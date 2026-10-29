Diljit Dosanjh Concert: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Extends Services Till Midnight, Adds Extra Trains & QR Ticket Hour - Details Inside |

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced extended metro services across its network on October 30, 2026, to facilitate the movement of spectators attending Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Delhi. The metro services will operate beyond their usual timings, with additional train trips planned to ensure the smooth dispersal of concertgoers. DMRC has also extended the QR ticket purchase timings on its mobile application, Delhi Metro Sarthi, by an hour.

Delhi Metro Services To Run Till Midnight For Diljit Dosanjh Concert

According to DMRC’s announcement, metro train services on all lines, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram, will be extended until midnight on the day of the concert. Additional train trips will be operated across the network, while standby trains will remain available to manage any unexpected increase in passenger traffic.

The corporation stated that the arrangements have been made “to facilitate the movement of spectators” attending the concert. The extended services are expected to help concertgoers travel back home conveniently after the event, particularly those relying on public transport.

DELHI METRO TO EXTEND TRAIN SERVICES ON 30TH OCTOBER 2026 To facilitate the movement of spectators attending the "Aura India Tour 2026" concert by renowned artist Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30th October 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made special operational arrangements, including the extension of Metro train services beyond normal operating hours on all Metro Lines (except the Airport Express Line & Rapid Metro, Gurugram). DMRC has planned to extend Metro train services on all Lines (except the Airport Express Line) up to 00:00 hrs (midnight) on the day of the concert i.e, 30th October 2026. Additional train trips will be operated across the network to facilitate the smooth dispersal of spectators after the event. Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to cater to any unforeseen surge in passenger traffic. In addition, the timings for QR ticket purchase on DMRC mobile App (Delhi Metro Sarthi) shall also be increased by an hour owing to extended service timings on the day. To ensure smooth entry and dispersal of spectators, DMRC has made special arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station and other important interchange stations. Additional DMRC staff, customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs) shall be deployed to guide commuters and regulate passenger movement. Further strengthening passenger convenience and safety measures, additional security personnel will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station. Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be put in place to facilitate orderly passenger movement while ensuring adherence to security protocols. The concert is expected to attract a large gathering of approximately 70,000 spectators, many of whom are likely to use Delhi Metro services for travelling to and from the venue. The JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate - Raja Nahar Singh corridor) is the nearest Metro station to the venue. DMRC encourages spectators to use Delhi Metro services for a convenient, safe and environment friendly travel experience while attending the concert while reducing dependence on private vehicles. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 29, 2026

With approximately 70,000 spectators expected to attend the concert, DMRC has also announced special arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station and other major interchange stations. Additional staff, customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs) will be deployed to guide commuters and regulate passenger movement.

Security measures will also be strengthened, with additional security personnel, Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced screening arrangements in place to ensure orderly entry and dispersal.

JLN Stadium Metro Station, located on the Violet Line connecting Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest metro station to the concert venue. Encouraging spectators to use public transport, DMRC highlighted the convenience and environmental benefits of travelling by metro. The corporation urged concertgoers to opt for metro services to reduce dependence on private vehicles and help manage traffic around the stadium.

Diljit’s Aura India Tour 2026 concert is expected to draw a large crowd to the capital on October 30. With extended metro timings, additional trains and enhanced security arrangements, DMRC aims to make travel to and from the venue smoother for attendees.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026 kicks off in Delhi on October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the concert scheduled from 4 PM to 10 PM, according to BookMyShow.