Delhi Metro Tells Supreme Court No Trains Were Cancelled During October 10 Protests, All 4,157 Trips Operated | AI Representational Image

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed the Supreme Court that no train services were cancelled or curtailed on October 10, despite restrictions at several stations as a preventive measure during protests called by the Opposition and the Cockroach Janata Party.

In its reply to the court, the DMRC maintained that metro operations continued according to schedule, with no reduction in the number of trains deployed or trips operated across the network.

DMRC Says All 4,157 Scheduled Train Trips Operated

According to the affidavit accessed by NDTV, the DMRC operated 271 trains on October 10 in accordance with its regular Saturday timetable.

A total of 4,157 train trips were completed as scheduled, with no reduction in overall train operations.

The corporation said its network comprises 303 stations, of which 57 were closed for entry and exit as part of preventive restrictions imposed during the protests.

Despite these measures, the DMRC maintained that 85% of the network remained accessible to passengers.

Station Restrictions Imposed As Preventive Measure

The DMRC said the restrictions were limited and proportionate, with most stations continuing to operate normally.

According to the reply filed by the DMRC chairperson, interchange facilities remained uninterrupted at 14 of the 45 stations covered by the restrictions. Alternative stations were also available to passengers where entry and exit were suspended.

“For the limited stations where passenger gates were regulated, other metro stations remained open to minimise inconvenience to the travelling public... Re-assessment and reduction in affected stations were pursuant to the court's intervention,” the affidavit stated.

The corporation added that, apart from the 45 stations identified in the modified notification dated October 9, 2026, the rest of the metro network remained fully operational.

Supreme Court Intervention Led To Review Of Restrictions

The DMRC acknowledged that the restrictions at affected stations were reassessed and reduced following the Supreme Court’s intervention.

It maintained that the measures were intended to regulate passenger movement at selected stations rather than disrupt train services across the network.

The affidavit emphasised that the scheduled deployment of trains and the total number of trips remained unchanged despite the protests.

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Metro Ridership Drops To 32 Lakh During Protests

The DMRC reported that around 32 lakh passengers travelled on the metro network on October 10, compared with approximately 58 lakh on a normal second Saturday, which is a government holiday.

The corporation suggested that the lower passenger turnout could be linked to the protests, which may have discouraged commuters from using