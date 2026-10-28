Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert: 2,000 Security Guards, 700-Metre Vehicle-Free Zone Planned At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Amid Security Concerns

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30 is set to take place under heightened security, with around 2,000 private guards expected to be deployed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Reportedly, authorities are also planning traffic restrictions, additional parking facilities and a pedestrian-only zone to manage the expected crowd and prevent congestion around the venue.

The measures come after Delhi Police initially withheld permission for the event, citing security concerns and the additional law and order responsibilities during the festive season. Following discussions with the organisers and the submission of a revised security plan, permission was reconsidered and granted.

Enhanced security and traffic restrictions planned

According to a report by The Indian Express, Delhi Police recommended deploying between 1,500 and 2,000 private security guards, more than the 400 initially proposed by the organisers. The expanded security arrangements are intended to manage the large turnout expected at the stadium, which has a capacity of approximately 55,000 people.

Organisers have also been asked to arrange additional parking spaces and coordinate with cab aggregators and navigation platforms. These measures are aimed at improving pick-up and drop-off arrangements while reducing traffic congestion before and after the show.

Police are also planning to restrict vehicle movement within a radius of 500 to 700 metres. Under the proposed arrangement, the area would become a pedestrian-only zone, with entry limited to vehicles carrying the artiste and those holding specific event authorisation.

Meanwhile, the organisers are considering extending the performance ramp to bring Diljit closer to the audience and allow him to interact with fans. However, the proposal is still awaiting final security clearance.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour

The Delhi show will kick off Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour, which will travel to several cities across the country over the following weeks.

After Delhi, the singer is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5.

Chandigarh is also part of the tour itinerary, although the date and venue for the show have not yet been announced.