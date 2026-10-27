Diljit Dosanjh Visits Taj Mahal In Agra Ahead Of Delhi Concert Amid Fresh Threats; VIDEO Shows Him Under Heavy Police Security | Instagram / Diljit Dosanjh

Agra: Ahead of his India Aura Tour, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made a surprise visit to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday.

The singer shared an adorable video capturing glimpses of his visit to one of the Seven Wonders of the World. From posing at different iconic spots to happily waving at his fans, Diljit made the most of his time at the historic monument.

Keeping his style game on point, the singer sported a quirky grey T-shirt paired with a red jacket, baggy blue jeans and his signature white turban, serving effortless cool vibes as he explored the Taj Mahal.

"WAH TAJ BOLIYE #wondersoftheworld AURA INDIA TOUR 2026," he posted.

Meanwhile, Diljit is all set to perform in Delhi on October 30. Recently, his upcoming concert made headlines after reports emerged that the Delhi Police had denied permission for his performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, citing security threats, short notice, and festive-season law-and-order commitments.

However, a day later, the Delhi Police has granted permission for Diljit's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The decision came after multiple meetings between Delhi Police officials and the organisers, who presented detailed security plans to address the concerns raised.

Following these discussions, permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert was given.

BookMyShow also issued a statement confirming that the concert will go ahead as scheduled.

"It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October is being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused. Given the festive season and the heightened caution it calls for, Delhi Police asked the organisers, BookMyShow Live, to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place," the statement by BMS read.

As per the statement, "BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued. We, with Delhi Police, are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters."

Following the Delhi show, the India leg of the tour will move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh will also be part of the tour, with details of the show to be announced later.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)