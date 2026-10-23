Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert NOT Cancelled, Gets Permission After Security Review, Say Police Officials

Permission for Diljit Dosanjh 's AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi, scheduled for October 30, has been reconsidered and granted, Delhi Police officials told news agency ANI. The development comes after multiple meetings between the police and the organisers, during which detailed plans addressing security concerns were presented.

According to the officials, the organisers provided a comprehensive security plan following discussions with the authorities. Permission for the concert has now been granted after the arrangements were reviewed.

Delhi Police on Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Permission for Singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert reconsidered and granted: Delhi Police officials to ANI They had multiple meetings, in which the organisers presented detailed plans regarding security concerns, following which permission has now been granted. — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2026

The development also puts to rest reports claiming that the concert had been cancelled. BookMyShow Live, the event organiser, clarified that permission had been temporarily withheld and not cancelled.

In a statement, the BookMyShow team said Delhi Police had asked the organisers to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place, keeping in mind the festive season and the need for heightened caution.

The organisers subsequently held a meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and assured the authorities of full compliance with all security and traffic requirements. Following these discussions and assurances, permission for the event was reconsidered and issued.

It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused. Given the festive season and the heightened caution it calls for, Delhi Police asked the organisers, BookMyShow Live, to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place. BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued. We with Delhi Police are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters: BookMyShow team — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2026

The BookMyShow team also reiterated its commitment to working with Delhi Police to ensure a smooth experience for concertgoers while minimising inconvenience to local commuters.

With permission now granted, Diljit Dosanjh's concert is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on October 30 as planned.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concerts in India

As part of his Aura World Tour, the Punjabi singer is bringing the concert series to India, with seven shows scheduled across the country. Besides Delhi, the tour will include performances in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Dosanjh has built a strong fan following in India and overseas, thanks to his energetic live performances. He has performed at some of the world’s most renowned venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London. He also became the first Punjabi artiste to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium.