Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert Chaos: 'Laathi Maar Rahe Hai'; Fans Denied Entry Despite Having Passes, Physical Fights Inside Venue - Watch Videos

Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert Chaos | Instagram

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Concert started in India with its first show at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. Fans in the city were super excited to attend the concert, but it looks like a lot of chaos took place at the venue, as many people have claimed that despite having the passes, they were denied entry. Several videos of the same have gone viral on social media.

Fans allege mismanagement at concert venue

In one of the videos, we can see that the fans are pushing a gate and trying to open it so they can enter the concert. One of the Instagram user has also claimed that people broke the gate and entered the venue.

While talking to IANS, a fan stated, "I had come for Diljit's show, and despite having the passes, the police is not allowing me inside. Management itni kharab ho chuki hai, logon ko laathi maar rahe hai."

Delhi: Several fans alleged being denied entry to singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at JLN Stadium despite holding valid passes, with entry reportedly refused at 9 PM A fan says, "I had come to JLN for Diljit's show. Even after having passes, the police officers are not letting us go inside. The management has become so bad. They are using lathis, beating people up. Even after having passes, they are not giving us entry inside... Look, everyone has passes in their hands..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2026

Another man said, "Last entry was till 9 pm, they made us wait, and now it is 9:31 pm, and they are saying entry has been stopped. Delhi police told us to maintain law and order. We maintained the line."

Fights during Diljit Dosanjh's concert

A couple of videos have gone viral in which a few fans are seen getting into physical fights inside the venue. Well, the reason behind the fights is not yet known. Watch the videos below...

Diljit Dosanjh's message to CJP?

Meanwhile, a video of Diljit has gone viral on social media, in which the singer is seen saying that people should not teach Punjabis how to fight, and netizens are wondering whether he is giving a message to Cockroach Janta Party.

Diljit said that no one should teach Punjabis how to fight a battle. He further said that he loves everyone even if people hate him.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026

After Delhi, next month his concerts are going to take place in different cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.