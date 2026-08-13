FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: Batwara 1947 'Beautifully Made', Air India Orders Dope Tests For All Pilots; Your Daily Evening Guide To News

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked In Maharashtra's Nanded Using Sharp-Edged Weapon; Former Punjab Dy CM Rushed To Hospital - VIDEO

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded on Thursday, according to initial reports. Badal suffered an injury to his hand and was rushed to a private hospital. A security personnel was also injured while intervening. The attacker's identity and motive are yet to be ascertained, while police are investigating. (Read more...)

Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked In Maharashtra's Nanded Using Sharp-Edged Weapon; Former Punjab Dy CM Rushed To Hospital - VIDEO | ANI

2. Air India Orders Dope Tests For All Pilots After Phuket-Delhi Flight Captain Tests Positive: Report

Mandatory screening begins Thursday and will check for prohibited substances or medications. Air India said the initiative goes beyond DGCA requirements and aims to uphold safety and professionalism standards. (Read more...)

Stringent dope tests for all Air india pilots | File

3. In Chandrasekaran's Second Term, Tata Group’s Six Loss-Making Companies Posted ₹68,341 Crore Loss

Six major loss-making Tata Group companies accumulated combined losses of Rs 68,341 crore between FY23 and FY26, with Air India accounting for nearly 72% of the total. Tata Digital was the second-largest contributor. Losses surged sharply in FY26, highlighting the scale of the group’s unfinished turnaround efforts. (Read more...)

N Chandrasekaran | PTI

4. 80th Independence Day: How India’s Approach To Mental Health Evolved From 1947 To 2026

India’s mental healthcare system has transformed significantly since Independence, moving from colonial-era institutionalisation and stigma to a rights-based, community-focussed approach. The Mental Healthcare Act 2017, digital platforms like Tele-MANAS and growing awareness have reshaped perceptions, though challenges such as treatment gaps, specialist shortages and social barriers remain. (Read more...)

How India’s Approach To Mental Health Evolved From 1947 To 2026 | FPJ

5. Infidelity, Money And Murder: How Delhi Woman Plotted Husband’s Killing With Lover

A Delhi woman allegedly promised her lover ₹5 lakh to kill her husband of 22 years, police said. Investigators alleged Manju sedated Munna Lal before her lover Chaman strangled, smothered and gave him electric shocks. Police said the accused tried to stage a robbery, but CCTV footage exposed discrepancies in Manju's account. Manju, Chaman and Kishan were arrested. (Read more)

6. 16 Foreign Universities Get LoIs To Set Up In India; IIT Madras, IIT Delhi And IIM Ahmedabad Expand Abroad: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

India is expanding its global higher education footprint as UGC issues 16 LoIs to foreign universities. Four institutions have been approved to start operations in Mumbai, while IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad have overseas campuses. (Read more...)

16 foreign universities get nod to establish campus in India | File

7. 'I Am Non-Vegetarian Myself': Mumbai Real Estate Agent Apologises Over Tardeo Flat's ₹6.5 Crore 'Vegetarians Only' Row - WATCH

A ₹6.5 crore 2BHK flat in Mumbai’s Tardeo sparked backlash after a listing video mentioned a “Vegetarian Only” condition. Real estate agent Bhavesh Kaware apologised, clarifying that the restriction was the flat owner’s criterion, not his own. He said the video was misinterpreted and denied intending to offend non-vegetarians, while also responding to criticism over the listing. (Read more...)

8. 'Respect Our Privacy': Ashleigh Gardner Breaks Silence On Personal Controversy As Cricket Australia Backs Her As Vice-Captain

Australia women's vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has broken her silence over her separation from estranged wife Monica Wright and allegations surrounding their relationship during the 2025 ODI World Cup. Gardner confirmed Cricket Australia has retained her as vice-captain, thanked the board for its support and urged privacy for everyone involved. (Read more...)

'Respect Our Privacy': Ashleigh Gardner Breaks Silence On Personal Controversy As Cricket Australia Backs Her As Vice-Captain | File

9. Batwara 1947 FIRST Review: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Is 'A Beautifully Made Film With A Powerful Message'

Ramesh Taurani praised director Rajkumar Santoshi after watching Batwara 1947, which releases on August 14. The producer said Santoshi had once again told a story that "strikes an emotional chord" with audiences. Calling the film beautifully made with a powerful message, Taurani also congratulated Aparna Purohit and Aamir Khan Productions for producing the film. (Read more...)

10. Awarapan 2 Advance Booking Report: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Sells More Than 1.30 Lakh Tickets For Its Opening Day

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 has sold over 1.30 lakh tickets in advance for its opening day. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has collected Rs. 4.08 crore gross without block seats and Rs. 6.56 crore gross with block seats. (Read more...)