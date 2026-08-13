Batwara 1947 FIRST Review: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Is 'A Beautifully Made Film With A Powerful Message'

Batwara 1947 FIRST Review | Instagram

Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, is all set to hit the big screens on August 14, 2026. The film's trailer has grabbed everyone's attention, and now the first review of Batwara 1947 is out.

Producer Ramesh Taurani watched the movie, and he took to Instagram to share his review. He wrote, "Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history."

Taurani further wrote that Sunny has delivered a 'terrific and deeply impactful performance'. He also praised Shabana, Karan and Ali, and wrote that all of them are 'exceptional in their respective roles'.

The film producer appreciated Santoshi's direction and wrote, "Kudos to @rajkumarsantoshi.official for once again telling a story that strikes an emotional chord with audiences. His ability to bring humanity, emotion and heart to his films is truly special (sic)."

"Congratulations to @aparnapurohit and @aamirkhanproductions for producing this incredible film. A beautifully made film with a powerful message — Batwara 1947 is a must-watch," he concluded.

Well, the first review of Batwara 1947 is surely very positive. But let's wait and watch what the critics and the audience have to say about the movie.

Batwara 1947 advance booking

The advance booking of Batwara 1947 has not been that great. Till now, the movie has sold more than 30K tickets, and according to Sacnilk, the pre-sales collection is Rs. 87.91 lakh gross without block seats, and with block seats it has collected Rs. 2.69 crore gross.

For now, it looks like the movie is heading for a low opening. But if the on-the-spot booking is better, then the collection can be good as well.