Awarapan 2 Advance Booking Report: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Sells More Than 1.30 Lakh Tickets For Its Opening Day

Awarapan 2 Advance Booking Report | YouTube

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The teaser and the songs received mixed responses from netizens, but the trailer grabbed everyone's attention. Now, it looks like the movie is all set to surprise one and all with its opening day collection.

The advance booking of Awarapan 2 started a couple of days ago, and the movie is getting a good response. According to Sacnilk, till now, Nitin Kakkar's directorial has sold more than 1.30 lakh tickets for its opening day. The film's pre-sales for day one till now are Rs. 4.08 crore gross without block seats, and with block seats, the amount is Rs. 6.56 crore gross. The trade is expecting that the movie is all set to take a double-digit opening at the box office.

Awarapan 2 To Surpass Awarapan On First Day Itself?

Awarapan, which was released in 2007, had collected around Rs. 12 to ₹12.25 crore gross worldwide. Now, it is expected that on its first day itself, Awarapan 2 might surpass the lifetime collection of its first instalment.

When Awarapan was released in 2007, it was a flop at the box office. But looking at the pre-release buzz, we can expect Awarapan 2 might turn out to be a huge hit. However, a lot depends on the reviews and word of mouth.

Finally, A Hit For Emraan Hashmi?

Emraan's last hit film was Raaz 3, which was released in 2012. He later starred in many movies, but while some of them became flops, some just turned out to be average grossers. So, in the last 14 years, the actor has not given a clean hit at the box office.

However, it looks like with Awarapan 2, Emraan might make the perfect box office comeback.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 will be clashing at the box office with Batwara 1947 on August 14, 2026. When it comes to advance booking, Emraan's film is getting a much better response than Sunny Deol's movie. So, let's wait and watch which movie will win the box office race.