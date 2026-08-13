In Chandrasekaran's Second Term, Tata Group’s Five Loss-Making Companies Posted ₹65,127 Crore Loss

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Five major Tata Group companies reported combined losses of Rs 65,127 crore over FY23-FY26, a period that largely covered N Chandrasekaran’s second term as Tata Sons chairman.

The companies are Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Projects, Tata Play, and Tata Realty and Infrastructure.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Air India accounted for the largest share, with cumulative losses of Rs 48,929 crore, or nearly 75% of the total. Tata Digital followed with losses of Rs 12,154 crore. Together, the two companies contributed nearly 92% of the combined losses.

Tata Projects incurred a loss of Rs 2,444 crore while Tata Play reported a loss of Rs 1,539 crore. Tata Realty and Infrastructure had a loss of Rs 761 crore.

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Losses surge in final two years

Air India’s losses more than doubled to Rs 22,238 crore in FY26 from Rs 10,859 crore a year earlier. Chandrasekaran had described its transformation as a five-to-10-year process involving fleet renewal, training, network expansion and organisational changes.

Tata Digital’s losses also climbed to Rs 4,974 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,370 crore in FY23. The figures highlight the challenges facing several of Tata Group’s strategic businesses as Chandrasekaran prepares to step down in February 2027.