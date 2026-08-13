'I Am Non-Vegetarian Myself': Mumbai Real Estate Agent Apologises Over Tardeo Flat's ₹6.5 Crore 'Vegetarians Only' Row - WATCH

A ₹6.5 crore apartment listing in Mumbai’s upscale Tardeo area sparked debate over housing preferences and discrimination after a property video claimed that only vegetarians could buy or live in the building.

The 2BHK apartment, spread across around 900 sq ft of carpet area, is being marketed as a premium South Mumbai property. The flat includes an attached balcony with panoramic views of the city and the sea, along with a dedicated surface or podium parking space.

However, it was the words “Vegetarian Only” in the listing that drew widespread backlash online

Real estate video draws criticism

The condition mentioned in the property listing prompted questions about whether dietary preferences should determine who can purchase or occupy a home.

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Shinde Sena youth leader Gurjyot Singh Keer was among those who criticised the listing and questioned the exclusion of prospective buyers based on whether they consume non-vegetarian food.

The controversy intensified after the original property video circulated on social media. The video has since been deleted.

Property agent issues apology

Real estate agent Bhavesh Kaware, who faced criticism following the video, later posted an apology and attempted to clarify the circumstances surrounding the listing.

Explaining that the condition came from the flat owner, Kaware said, "Whatever I said in the video about selling the flat to vegetarians was not mine but the flat owner's criteria. They are Warkaris & vegetarians so it might be their wish or they might have religious reasons to not sell the flat to someone who consumes non-vegetarian food."

He also maintained that his comments had been misunderstood.

"The video was misinterpreted. I am myself a vegetarian but due to Shravan, I did not mention any non-vegetarian dishes while making the listing video. I did not mean to hurt any non-vegetarians. If I have, for that I apologise," he said.

Agent responds to criticism over ‘vegetarian only’ clause

Kaware also addressed remarks made by Keer, while arguing that vegetarianism is followed by several communities in Maharashtra.

Referring to Keer as “Parprantiya” (Migrant), Kaware said, "Vegetarians exist in Maharashtrian communities too such as, Malkaris, Warkaris and Brahmins too. So I made the video for those people as well. Nevertheless, I apologise again if my words hurt anyone."

His clarification, however, comes amid a broader conversation in Mumbai about the practice of housing societies, landlords and property owners placing restrictions on prospective residents based on food habits, religion, community or other personal preferences.