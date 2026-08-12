₹6.5 Crore 'Vegetarians Only' Flat In Mumbai's Tardeo Sparks Outrage; 'No Marathis Allowed?' Questions Shinde Sena |

Mumbai: A real estate listing for a Rs 6.5 crore 2BHK apartment in South Mumbai’s Tardeo has triggered a debate over housing discrimination after a video claimed that the building allows only vegetarian residents.

The 900 sq ft carpet-area apartment features an attached balcony offering panoramic views of South Mumbai and the sea. The property also comes with a dedicated surface/podium parking space. However, the listing prominently mentions 'Vegetarian Only', indicating that non-vegetarians are not permitted to purchase or reside in the building.

The video was shared on Instagram by property dealer and influencer Bhavesh Kaware, also known as Property Transaction Guru. It has garnered more than 46,000 views and over 700 likes.

Why Should Food Habits Decide Housing?

The listing has drawn criticism from several social media users, with many questioning whether dietary preferences should determine who can buy or live in a residential building. Some users tagged political leaders and authorities, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and other organisations, seeking action over the alleged restriction.

Among those reacting was Shinde Sena youth leader Gurjyot Singh Keer, who criticised the listing and questioned the exclusionary condition. The controversy comes amid a long-running debate in Mumbai over housing societies imposing restrictions based on food habits, community or other personal preferences. Mumbai's extremely competitive real estate market has frequently seen disputes over whether housing societies can restrict the sale or occupation of flats on such grounds.

₹6.5 Crore Apartment In Tardeo

According to the listing, the apartment is located in Tardeo and has a 900 sq ft carpet area, along with a balcony and sea-facing views. The asking price is approximately Rs 6.5 crore. The property offers surface/podium parking rather than mechanical or basement parking.

While the listing has generated major discussion online, it is not immediately clear from the video whether the 'Vegetarian Only' condition is an officially enforceable society rule, a condition imposed by the seller, or a description used by the property broker.

The viral listing has nevertheless reignited questions over whether Mumbai's housing market should impose restrictions based on residents' food choices, with many social media users calling for greater inclusivity in residential societies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in