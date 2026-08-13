Air India Orders Dope Tests For All Pilots After Phuket-Delhi Flight Captain Tests Positive: Report

Air India | Representational image

New Delhi: In wake of the pilot-in-command of the August 4 Air India Phuket-Delhi flight testing positive for marijuana in the confirmatory test, the airline has ordered that Air India and Air India Express will conduct psychoactive substance testing for all their pilots.

Reportedly, both airlines, in an internal communication to their employees, said they have decided to undertake a full screening for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations. The mandatory testing will begin on Thursday.

The screening will take place alongside training at the Gurugram Academy, as well as post-flight at flight briefing centres, airline offices or locations designated by the respective bases.

Air India goes beyond regulations

"As you know, Air India already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India's DGCA, which are similar to those practised in other major aviation jurisdictions including Europe and the United States. We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further. Accordingly, we have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations," the letter read, as reported by NDTV.

Notably, the pilot-in-command's initial screening indicated a positive result, prompting a confirmatory test at a designated laboratory, which also came back positive for marijuana, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Both pilots were subsequently removed from the flying roster pending completion of the probe and testing process.

Safety and professionalism standards

According to the letter, Air India said that the initiative goes beyond regulatory requirements, reflects its determination to uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism, and to provide reassurance to passengers, stakeholders and the community at large.

Flight lost 300 feet altitude

The AI-2379, with 137 passengers and eight crew members onboard, had suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude over Odisha while it was flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4. At least 20 passengers and four crew members suffered injuries.