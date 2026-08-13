Infidelity, Money And Murder: How Delhi Woman Plotted Husband’s Killing With Lover

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New Delhi: A case of a woman accused of killing her husband with the help of her lover has come to light from Delhi. Probe revealed that the man was sedated, strangled and administered electric shocks by his wife, along with her lover and the lover's friend. The couple had been married for 22 years and had three children, two daughters and a son.

How it unfolded

The police received a call regarding a man lying injured on the road in the Ratiya Marg area of Sangam Vihar on August 10 at around 5 am. A police team was rushed to the spot, where the man, identified as Munna Lal, was found lying in a pool of blood with several injury marks on his body.

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Munna was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead. A case was registered, and a probe was launched into the matter.

Wife allegedly promised Rs 5 lakh

The probe revealed that it was a well-orchestrated murder by the man's wife, identified as 45-year-old Manju alias Nazia. She promised to pay Rs 5 lakh to her lover, Chaman (20), a mechanic at a shop near the couple's house, to kill her husband.

On the previous night, Chaman reportedly provided sleeping pills to Nazia, which she mixed with water and gave them to Munna Lal before the attack.

After Munna Lal went to sleep, Chaman entered the house, strangled him with a rope, smothered him, and administered electric shocks, resulting in his death, according to police.

Lal was also reportedly thrashed with a wooden stick to ensure that he was dead. When police questioned Nazia, she tried to mislead the investigators by claiming that burglars had entered the house and killed her husband when he confronted them.

CCTV footage exposes discrepancies

However, investigators found discrepancies in Nazia's statement. While attempts were made to hide evidence and remove blood stains, cops noticed that things were thrown around to make it look like a robbery had taken place.

CCTV footage from cameras outside the house showed a masked man entering the house at around 1:45 am and leaving at about 3:15 am. As the interrogation intensified, the woman broke down and confessed to the crime along with her lover Chaman and his 28-year-old associate Kishan. After the murder, Nazia gave Rs 20,000 to Chaman. Police have arrested all three accused, and further investigation is underway.

Frequent arguments in marriage

Munna Lal worked as a property dealer and was financially stable, but Nazia allegedly complained that he did not give her money. She was unhappy in her marriage, the police said. This led to frequent arguments between the couple.