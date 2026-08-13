Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked In Maharashtra's Nanded Using Sharp-Edged Weapon; Former Punjab Dy CM Rushed To Hospital - VIDEO |

Nanded: Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked near Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded on Thursday, in an incident described as potentially fatal.

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Badal Suffered Injury To His Hand

According to the initial information, Badal was attacked by an assailant with a sharp-edged weapon and sustained an injury to his hand. A police personnel from his security detail was also injured while intervening in the attack.

A viral video showed Badal with a saffron cloth tightly tied to his right hand as he is being taken inside a hospital amid tight security. The SAD leader walked into the facility himself and looked calm as he entered there for treatment.

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Badal was later rushed to a private hospital in Nanded for medical treatment. The identity and motive of the attacker are yet to be ascertained.

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Nanded Police Shares Details On Attack

The incident occurred around 11 am, after which Badal was admitted to a hospital, as confirmed by Nanded Police. Inspector Santosh Kendre, who was part of his security detail, was also attacked and sustained injuries. Police have detained one alleged attacker, while further investigation is underway.

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Attacker Allegedly Identified As Nihang

Reports said the assailant was a Nihang Singh. Further details about the circumstances leading to the attack and the extent of Badal's injuries are awaited.

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Earlier in the morning, Badal had visited Takht Sri Patna Sahib with his family before travelling to Nanded. Police are investigating the incident and further details are expected to emerge.

Badal Survived Assassination Attempt In 2024

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal survived another assassination attempt earlier on December 4, 2024, at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar while performing religious penance (seva). A gunman fired at him, but the shot missed and struck a wall. Bystanders quickly subdued the attacker, and Badal was unharmed.

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