FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: ; Apple Clocks $10 Bn Annual Sales In India, Bombay HC Relief To Gadkari'; Your Daily Evening Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1, 'Vile, Abusive, Obscene And Defamatory': Bombay HC Orders Social Media Platforms To Take Down Posts Targeting Nitin Gadkari, Family

The Bombay High Court granted interim relief to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, directing Meta, X Corp and Google to remove defamatory, abusive and AI-generated deepfake content targeting him. The court termed the posts "vile" and questioned platforms on proactive moderation. Gadkari's suit seeks an injunction, removal of fake posts and ₹11 crore in damages over false E20 ethanol policy claims. (Read more...)'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari got a reprieve from the Bombay High Court today | File

2. Malicious Complaint By TV News Reader': Finfluencer PR Sundar Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Claims Case Linked To Property Dispute

Financial influencer and businessman PR Sundar has denied sexual harassment allegations filed by a television news anchor, claiming the case is retaliation over a property dispute involving a police officer. Chennai Police have registered an FIR based on the complainant's allegations, while Sundar maintains the complaint is false and malicious. (Read more...)

3. After NEET, Is CJP Preparing Its Next Protest Against E20 Petrol? Abhijeet Dipke Calls Core Team Meet | VIDEO

The two-day strategy meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will focus on the E20 fuel controversy, unemployment, organisational expansion and the movement's future course following the NEET-UG protests. (Read more...)

Is CJP Preparing Its Next Protest Against E20 Petrol? | File

4. 'Article 370 & 35A Became History': PM Narendra Modi Hails J&K's Transformation As India Marks Seven Years Since Abrogation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked seven years since the abrogation of Article 370, saying Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have witnessed major progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports. He reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to the Union Territories' development and linked the milestone to the vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the goal of a Viksit Bharat. (Read more...)

5. 'Normalcy Will Take Time': JP Nadda Surveys Flood-Ravaged Assam; Vows Comprehensive Relief, Rehabilitation & Compensation | Video

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited Assam's flood-ravaged Nepalikhuti area with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, describing the devastation as immense and warning that restoring normalcy will take time. Assuring full Central support, Nadda said financial aid, rehabilitation and compensation would be provided. Assam's flood toll has reached 89, with over 1.22 lakh people still affected. (Read more...)

6. Apple Crosses $10 Billion In Annual Sales In India For The First Time

Apple's annual sales in India have crossed $10 billion for the first time, driven by record iPhone shipments, growing retail presence, and a shift in global manufacturing toward the country. (Read more...)

Apple iPhone salesw in India is booming | X/ @WFMGWF

7. 'Say No To Mixopathy': MARD Protest Disrupts OPD Services At Sir JJ Hospital & Other BMC Hospitals

Resident doctors across Maharashtra staged protests against the proposed MMC registration of CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners, disrupting OPD services at several hospitals, including Sir JJ Hospital. Emergency services remained unaffected as doctors raised "Say No To Mixopathy" slogans and opposed the state's proposed regulatory framework. (Read more...)

8. Transfer Bombshell: Arsenal Reach Agreement To Sign Newcastle Captain Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Newcastle United to sign captain Bruno Guimaraes, with the Brazilian midfielder set to undergo a medical before completing his move to the Emirates. After seeing an initial bid rejected, the Gunners returned with an improved offer. Guimaraes leaves Newcastle after an impressive spell and is expected to bolster Mikel Arteta's title-winning midfield. (Read more...)

Captain Bruno Guimaraes | X

9. Lock Upp Winner: Paparazzo Asks Ektaa Kapoor Whether Shreya Kalra Has Won The Show; She Replies, 'Shivangi Joshi Hogi Toh Problem Hai Kya?' - Watch Video

Producer Ektaa Kapoor reacted to reports claiming Shreya Kalra or Shivangi Joshi had won Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa before its televised finale. Speaking to paparazzi, she said she does not decide the winner and only smiled when asked whether the champion would become the next Naagin. (Read more...)

10. What Do 'Chad' And 'Chud' Mean? Gen Z & Gen Alpha's Viral Slang Explained

The internet's latest slang obsession is all about "Chad" and "Chud." While a Chad describes someone confident, charismatic and admired, a Chud refers to someone whose online behaviour is considered toxic, rude or embarrassing. Popular across TikTok, Reddit, X and Instagram, the two terms have become Gen Z and Gen Alpha's favourite way to praise—or roast—someone online. (Read more...)