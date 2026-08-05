What Do 'Chad' And 'Chud' Mean? Gen Z & Gen Alpha's Viral Slang Explained

Social media has a way of inventing new words almost overnight, leaving everyone else scrambling to keep up. If you've recently spotted people calling someone a "Chad" or dismissing another as a "Chud," you're not alone. The two words may sound similar, but they couldn't be more different. One is praise, the other is a roast, and knowing the difference might save you from an awkward online moment.

What does 'Chad' mean?

In today's internet culture, being called a Chad is generally a compliment. The term is used for someone who appears naturally confident, charming, attractive, and successful without trying too hard. Whether it's acing an interview, handling every situation with ease, or simply having effortless charisma, a Chad is seen as someone who's always one step ahead.

The slang first gained popularity on online forums in the early 2010s, where it described the stereotypical athletic, good-looking, and popular man. Over the years, however, Gen Z gave the term a makeover. Today, it's often used in a lighter, humorous way to praise anyone who confidently pulls something off or displays admirable behaviour.

What does 'Chud' mean?

If Chad is the internet's golden child, Chud is the exact opposite.

The slang is commonly used for someone who's rude, unpleasant, embarrassing, or constantly displaying toxic behaviour online. It's often directed at people who spread hateful opinions, argue aggressively, or seem completely disconnected from reality.

Unlike Chad, which is mostly positive, Chud almost always carries a negative meaning.

Interestingly, the word traces its roots back to the 1984 cult horror-comedy film C.H.U.D., short for Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers. While the original title referred to fictional underground monsters, internet users gradually adopted the term and gave it an entirely new identity. Today, it has little connection to the movie and instead refers to people whose behaviour is considered ignorant, obnoxious, or simply "cringe."

How Gen Z and Gen Alpha use them

On platforms like TikTok, X, and Instagram, these words have become shorthand reactions.

Someone who confidently helps others, wins an argument respectfully, or simply looks effortlessly cool? That's a Chad.

Someone posting offensive takes, behaving obnoxiously, or embarrassing themselves online? That's a Chud.

As with many internet slangs, context matters. While Chad is sometimes used playfully among friends, Chud is almost always intended as criticism.