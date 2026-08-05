Apple Crosses $10 Billion In Annual Sales In India For The First Time | X/ @WFMGWF

In a big milestone, Apple has surpassed $10 billion in annual sales in India for the first time, marking a milestone in the company's push to grow its footprint in one of the world's most price-sensitive smartphone markets.

Revenue growth over the year

Apple exceeded $10 billion in annual sales in India for the first time in its last fiscal year, according to Bloomberg, underscoring surging demand for its devices in a market where it has been steadily expanding its retail network. Revenue grew at a double-digit percentage rate in the 12 months through March from about $9 billion a year earlier, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not identified because the information is private. Apple's iPhones accounted for a significant majority of the sales, while demand for iPads and MacBooks also rose, according to the same person.

In rupee terms, industry sources cited by YourStory pegged the number close to Rs 1 lakh crore, up from about Rs 79,000 crore in the financial year 2025, with iPhone shipments growing 24 percent year-on-year. According to research firm Counterpoint, Apple's iPhone shipments in India for FY26 grew to 14 million units, a 24 percent increase year-on-year. Counterpoint's Neil Shah said India has emerged as a cornerstone growth market for Apple, driven by rapid iPhone adoption as mature smartphone users trade up to premium devices.

Manufacturing shift toward India

Alongside rising sales, Apple has been shifting more of its production base to India. Around one in four iPhones globally are now made in India, though most of them are destined for sale in the US. The country has also moved to support this shift on the policy front: India has proposed extending tax exemptions until 2041 for foreign companies such as Apple that provide machinery to contract manufacturers.

Retail expansion in the country

Apple has been building out its physical retail presence in India to support this growth, having opened additional stores in cities including Bangalore and Pune as part of a gradual retail expansion, alongside a wider push through its reseller network across the country.

A small but fast-growing market

Despite the milestone, India still contributes only a small portion of Apple's global revenue, but it is rapidly becoming one of the company's most important growth markets outside the United States and China. The trajectory marks a sharp climb for Apple in the country, from under $2 billion in annual sales five years ago to over $10 billion now, a run of growth that has also benefited local distributors and retail partners as the company deepens its presence in the market.